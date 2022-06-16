The Boys Spinoff: Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Father Arnold's Reaction to Series, "What The F--k Are You Filming?"

Season 3 of The Boys is currently captivating and surprising audiences on a weekly basis, bringing a violent and bizarre take on the superhero medium. The world of the Prime Video series is continuing to thrive in some unique ways, including a currently-untitled live-action spinoff series. Among the cast of the series is Patrick Schwarzenegger — and based on his most recent comments, the vibe of the spinoff is already shocking his father, actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. In a recent interview on Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Schwarzenegger revealed his dad's reaction upon seeing photos from the set.

"He looked at me and he was like, 'What the f-ck are you filming?'" Schwarzenegger revealed. "I was like, 'It's this show called The Boys. ...You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can't articulate what happens in it."

Schwarzenegger also revealed that he had previously auditioned to play Homelander in the main The Boys series, which had ultimately led to the producers reaching out to him for the spinoff.

"They were just like, 'It's about this. This is the character. This is what's going to happen in this,'" Schwarzenegger explained. "I was like, 'OK, it's The Boys.' I know it's going to be something crazy but it's an amazing show.' ... And then when I started reading [the scripts] on set, I was like, 'Oh boy, this is going to be, yeah, this will be fun and interesting.'"

The Boys spinoff, which is now in production, is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games. The cast for the series also includes London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Jaz Sinclair.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with The Wrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

