The Boys Spinoff Star Reina Hardesty Exits Series After Creative Changes

The first live-action spinoff of The Boys isn't having the best time in pre-production. Tuesday, Reina Hardesty of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow fame departed the series over creative differences. Hardesty's departure is the third amongst the show's six leads, all of whom were cast well over a year ago. Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie were the previous two actors to leave the project. The series is set within The Boys universe at the country's lone college made for superheroes.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously revealed the series would largely be inspired by a fan-favorite group from the source material the shows are based on.

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

"Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes," he added.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles and will release on June 3rd.

The spinoff has yet to set a release date.

