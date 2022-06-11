The Boys Tricks Fans Into Sending Steamy Soldier Boy Tweets

✖

The third (but not final) season of The Boys is underway, and the Prime Video series has already given fans quite a lot to buzz about. One of the biggest things has been the arrival of Soldier Boy, the first "Supe" within the series' universe, who is portrayed by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. A lot of components of Soldier Boy's debut have already gone viral — but it looks like The Boys' official Twitter account is only adding to that fun. A new tweet from the account provokes fans to click a link to see more of Soldier Boy, only to compose a tweet for them about how they need a cold shower after watching the Supe.

Oi, you wanna see more of #SoldierBoy? Get a load of this: https://t.co/pSQs7cANul — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022

Ackles' appearance as Soldier Boy had already been the topic of conversation prior to the season's debut, with the actor revealing a surprising amount of detail about his distinct facial hair on the show.

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while," Ackles previously said of his onscreen transformation while appearing on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era."

"You gotta get the shampoo that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the conditioner that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the beard balm, there's beard butter, there's wax, there's the oil. It was like, I didn't know, this is my first time into this world so I'm just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t."

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 exclusively on Prime Video.