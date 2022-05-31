The Boys Releases Soldier Boy Anti-Drug PSA

✖

The Boys Season 3 has released a new promo featuring Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy doing a Captain America-style PSA about drugs. In the retro-style video, Soldier Boy drops the following knowledge on kids: "Did you know drugs and drug-related crime have become a nationwide problem? All across America, drugs are destroying people's lives. But you don't have to be a superhero to fight back. Because your superpower is just saying 'no.' So, when someone offers you drugs, you tell them Soldier Boy said 'Taking drugs is not cool, and anyone who does is a loser.' Remember, real heroes don't use drugs."

The Boys Season 3 trailer made fan already love Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, even before the show officially returns. The twisted spin on Marvel's Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) made Soldier Boy a breakout favorite of The Boys comics universe – and clearly the TV adaptation will be tapping on even clearer references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise to built its version of Soldier Boy.

Case in point: this new PSA. You'd have be living in a cave the last half-decade not to know that Chris Evans' Captain America became a viral meme sensation for the PSA videos he recorded, which are played for high school students like Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Homecoming went so far as to have audiences sit through the entire credits sequence just to have Evans' Cap deliver one last gag PSA mocking them for sitting that long.

We can only imagine the level of depravity to come form Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, regarding drugs (and so much else), that will make this PSA looks like an ironic joke. Ackles has teased fans with all the hijinks they can expect from his Soldier Boy:

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s," Ackles explained to Michael Rosenbaum. "He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era."

The Boys Season 3 premieres on June 3rd on Prime Video.