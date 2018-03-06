‘The Boys’ Casts Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Amazon’s live action adaptation of The Boys just found another cast member.

Laz Alonso has reportedly been cast in the upcoming television series, according to Deadline. Alonso will be playing Mother’s Milk, the second in command of the series’ titular group. Mother’s Milk is highly intelligent, observant, and an intuitive investigator.

Alonso is best known for his roles on The Mysteries of Laura, Deception, and Breakout Kings, as well as appearances in Avatar, Person of Interest, and Fast & Furious.

After years attempting to bring The Boys into live action, news of the television series first popped up in September of last year. Since then, the cast of the superhero group The Seven has primarily been fleshed out, with Erin Moriarty playing Starlight, Antony Starr playing Homelander, Dominique McElligott playing Queen Maeve, Jesse T. User playing A-Train, Chase Crawford playing The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell playing Black Noir.

At the moment, there’s no telling who will join Alonso as the other members of The Boys. But with the series expected to begin production sometime in May, we could find out sooner rather than later.

The Boys is based on the Dynamite Entertainment series of the same name, which is created by Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation will be created by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg set to direct.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

The Boys does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.