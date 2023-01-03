The Consultant Trailer Starring Christoph Waltz Released by Prime Video

Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, a new dark comedy from MGM and starring Christoph Waltz. The series is set for release next month, and stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero (who left Prime's The Boys spinoff Gen V to take this gig) as Patti.

Waltz has been one of the most active and sought-after villains in film and TV in the last few years, after becoming a pop culture sensation with Inglorious Basterds. Since then, he has appeared in The Hateful Eight, the James Bond franchise, and Alita Battle Angel.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Consultant:

Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question ... including their lives.

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian.

The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

The Consultant arrives on Prime Video February 24, 2023