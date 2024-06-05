The CW Cancels All American: Homecoming After Three Seasons

After three seasons, All American: Homecoming is coming to an end. On Wednesday, The CW announced that the series had been cancelled after three seasons. The third season of the series is set to debut on Monday, July 8th on the network and will be its last. In a statement, the network thanked the series' cast, crew, and more and said that the final season "is the best yet".

"We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui, and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons," the statement read (via Variety). "The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8th."

Series executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll responded to the news, expressing their gratitude for the series' cast and reflecting on the series and how the show was "for the culture". She also thanked the audience for being part of the community.

"I'm devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one," she said. "However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season which we can't wait to show you all. So, with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite BRINGSTON LIONS!"

What is All American: Homecoming About?

A spinoff of The CW's All American, All American: Homecoming follows tennis player Simone Hicks (Maya), baseball prodigy Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) and the rest of their friend group at Bringston University, a fictional historically Black college in Atlanta. The series also stars Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King. The series first premiered in 2022.

The series was one of The CW's last remaining scripted series from the network's pre-Nexstar era with The CW having recently cancelled Walker, and before that announced that Superman & Lois will end with its upcoming fourth season. The cancellation of All American: Homecoming leaves just one remaining original scripted series, All American. That series was just renewed for a 13-episode Season 7 earlier this week. The CW also recently announced that they were picking up Season 11 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Season 4 of The Chosen.

The third and final season of All American: Homecoming premiers on Monday, July 8th on The CW.