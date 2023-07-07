All American: Homecoming Demotes Two Major Cast Members Ahead of Season 3

The CW recently revealed the fate of the two series waiting in limbo for a cancellation or renewal with the announcement that Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming would return for new seasons. But these renewals have come at a pretty steep cost. After it was revealed that Superman & Lois would return for a fourth season, it was also revealed that budget cuts have forced some stars into demoted roles and possibly end up in a recurring role. Now it has been revealed that All American: Homecoming will share the same fate. According to TV Line, Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will not return as series regulars due to strict budget cuts at the network. Jenrette has been confirmed to recur as Amara Patterson, while Smith's future as Damson Sims is kind of up in the air. The website noted that Smith could recur as Damson Sims, but nothing is in writing as yet.

What is the All American Franchise About?

All American made it's debut way back in 2018 and is based on the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. It focuses on a up and coming young athlete who was recruited to leave his old neighborhood behind to go play football for Beverly Hills High School, setting up cultural, social, and sporting conflicts all over the place. After a few years as one of the network's biggest new shows, All American finally received a spinoff, All American: Homecoming, which arrived on the network in 2021.

Set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at Bringston University, All American: Homecoming follows Simone (played by All American's Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Legacies' Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 recently wrapped up its second on The CW, where it will aired following episodes of All American season 5. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on All American: Homecoming Season 3 as we learned it.

