‘Charmed’ and ‘Legacies’ Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

Two of The CW’s freshman shows have officially earned second seasons.

During their presentation at Thursday’s Television Critics Association press tour, The CW announced that Charmed and Legacies have both been renewed for a sophomore season.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers.” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

Charmed and Legacies join Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale, Supernatural, and Dynasty in being renewed for the 2019-2020 season. There’s no word yet as to the status of the network’s other new shows from this season – All-American and Roswell: New Mexico.

The Charmed reboot follows three sisters who are brought together when they discover they are powerful witches. While the idea of a reboot was initially met with backlash, it has since earned praise from fans — as well as some of the original series’ stars.

“[Charmed] is a show about three strong women again.” original Charmed star Shannon Doherty said of the reboot last year. “I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.”

Legacies, which is just the latest spinoff of the Vampire Diaries universe, follows students at the Salvator School for the Young and Gifted as they learn to control their abilities and impulses.

“I hope what they love is the familiarity and the nostalgia of the way that we tell these stories,” showrunner Julie Plec told reporters during a visit to the show’s set in Atlanta. “The way that we live, deeply rooted in emotion and friendship and love and all those great things. I hope what they appreciate is how new it feels tonally and so different from what we’ve done in the past as well. I think that the show we’re pushing humor a lot harder. We’re hoping, as you see in episodes to come, we really brought it out our tone. We’re embracing our inner comedians and having a lot of fun with that. We’ve never gotten to do that before. Just be blatantly funny. And then hopefully the monsters, I think, will get everybody excited but I can’t talk too much about those.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

