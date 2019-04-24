The CW Renews Four More Shows

It’s a great day over at The CW, as the network has just delivered good news to the casts and crews of four of its current TV shows. After renewing most of its slate earlier in the year, The CW announced on Wednesday that freshman shows All American, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark would all be getting second seasons. The network also handed an early seventh season renewal to the fan-favorite post-apocalyptic series, The 100.

This represents a pretty historic occasion for The CW, as this is the first time the network has renewed its entire freshman TV slate. The three shows renewed on Wednesday join Charmed and Legacies, both of which were previously given sophomore seasons.

For The 100, this renewal is a significant vote of confidence. The sixth season of the series doesn’t premiere until April 30th, so The CW is handing down more episodes without knowing what kind of draw the new episodes will have.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that The CW is working to keep most of its current slate on the books for the future, as a few of the network’s biggest programs are preparing to sign off in the next year. Arrow will return for a shortened eighth season in the fall before hanging up the bow for good, while Supernatural is set to end after its upcoming 15th season. Jane the Virgin is currently airing its final season, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend came to a close a few weeks ago. This summer, the final season of iZombie will run its course.

While these staples are coming to an end, The CW still has a few popular shows set to return. The rest of the Arrowverse — Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow — is back in the fall, joined by Black Lightning, Riverdale, and Dynasty.

Which of these CW renewals are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

