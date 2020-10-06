The Expanse Season 5 First Look Headed to New York Comic Con Metaverse

✖

The Expanse fans will get their first look at the fifth season of the sci-fi series on October 8th at 5:10 p.m. ET during New York Comic Con Metaverse. On Thursday, Dominique Tipper will lead The Expanse cast and creators in a virtual presentation that includes in-depth conversation and a peek into what they’re most excited for fans to encounter in the next season of the Hugo Award-winning show. The Expanse's fifth season is the second season of the series since Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service saved it from cancellation at Syfy. The Expanse is based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey. Its fifth season is an adaptation of the fifth book in that series, Nemesis Games.

Amazon renewed The Expanse for a fifth season before its fourth season debuted. “The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging," said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. "The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

Amazon remained confident that the high standard of quality from earlier seasons of The Expanse would continue on the streaming platform. Season Four proved the streamer right so far. Ahead of Season Four's debut, series showrunner Naren Shankar spoke about her plans for the future of The Expanse.

"I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point." Shankar said in a previous interview. "Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right."

The Expanse stars Steven Strait as James Holden, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Ngata, Wes Chatham Amos Burton, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, and Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper.

Are you excited for your first look at The Expanse Season Five? Let us know in the comments. The first four seasons of The Expanse are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.