The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale’s End Credits Song Now a Best-Selling Track on iTunes

"I'm gonna keep rolling on, no matter what the world may do." The upbeat and soulful song that plays as a feel-good anthem for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) flies onto Apple's top songs after its appearance in Friday's Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Episode 6, "One World, One People," partners the high-flying Captain America and Bucky with a fugitive Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and a renegade John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who converge on GRC headquarters in New York City to thwart an attack carried out by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Super Soldier Serum-empowered Flag Smashers.

After saving the day, Bucky and the all-new Captain America return to Sam's native Louisiana to the tune of "On and On" from artist Curtis Harding's 2017 album "Face Your Fear." The track, which you can listen to in full in the player above, is currently ranked #88 in the top 200 best-selling songs on the iTunes Store.

"On and On" isn't the first time Falcon and Winter Soldier had audiences buzzing over a catchy tune: Disney advertised the action-packed Marvel Studios series with a remix of "Is You Ready" by Migos, which became a hot track after its use in Falcon and Winter Soldier's Super Bowl TV spot in February.

On Friday, just hours after the midnight release of "One World, One People," THR reported Falcon and Winter Soldier series creator Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson, the Marvel scribe behind the hard-hitting penultimate episode "Truth," will pen a Mackie-starring Captain America 4 for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11, Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3, Eternals in theatres on November 5, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to the Disney+ streaming service later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters on December 17.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.