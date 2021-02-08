The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Uses Migos Song in New Trailer

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released a brand new trailer on Sunday during the Super Bowl, airing a 30-second spot during the broadcast and dropping a 2-minute look at the upcoming Disney+ series online. The full trailer drummed up a bit of extra buzz with its song choice as viewers enjoyed the tone and how well it paired with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's new series. If you're wondering what song was used in the new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, look no further. As featured in the YouTube video above, the song is a remix of "Is Your Ready?" by Migos.

The song was also used in the Season 5 trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone game mode, which brought a major update to the game a few months ago.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is showing off its differences from the only other Marvel Studios title to have arrived on Disney+ so far with this song, let alone the entire trailer. To date, only WandaVision has premiered on Disney+ and is the only title from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to release new content. Originally, Black Widow was scheduled to be the first title in the line up but a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted the schedule to be rearranged. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame but does not seem to be as contained to one location as WandaVision.

The song seems to set the tone for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will see the titular heroes taking on Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo who is returning after a major role in Captain America: Civil War. They will also have their hands full as they are combatting the Flag Smashers, as well.

Are you excited for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to debut on Disney+?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere its first episode on Disney+ on March 19.