The Flash: Team Flash Takes on Black Hole in Season 6 Finale Photos

The CW has released photos for "Success Is Assured", the upcoming Tuesday, May 12th episode of The Flash. The episode was originally intended to be the end of what showrunner Eric Wallace referred to as the second act of the series' second "graphic novel" of Season 6, but due to the coronavirus pandemic is no doing the heavy lifting as the series' season finale. The photos tease a lot of tense moments, including a face-off between Team Flash and the metahumans of Black Hole -- as well as Eva McCulloch having gone full Mirror Mistress.

In the recent episode "Liberation", Eva (Efrat Dor) finally escaped from the Mirrorverse thanks to a clever use of Bloodwork's blood and is bent on exacting her revenge on her husband Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger) for abandoning her in the Mirrorverse for six years. While Eva is now back in the real world, though, Iris (Candice Patton) remains trapped and Barry (Grant Gustin) is racing against the clock to find her before the Mirrorverse causes irreparable harm.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

"THE FLASH" SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett."

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. "Success is Assured" will debut on May 12.