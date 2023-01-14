The Flash: Carlos Valdes Doesn't Know if He'll Return for Final Season

With The Flash racing into its final season next month, the last remaining series in The CW's Arrowverse will be visited by quit a few familiar faces. It was previously announced that Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Keiynan Lonsdale would all be returning to help see The Flash off, but when it comes to the return fan-favorite series star Carlos Valdes, it's unclear of the actor will be returning as Barry Allen's best friend Cisco Ramon one last time.

On Saturday during the Television Critics Association panel for Hulu's upcoming series Up Here, Valdes said he didn't know if he would be making an appearance for The Flash's final season, though when someone suggested Cisco could FaceTime in, he thought that would be a pitch-worthy idea (via TVLine), though Valdes also said it didn't seem likely that the series would end without Cisco somehow factoring in.

"I can't imagine a scenario," Valdes said.

Valdes departed the series a few seasons ago and was last seen in The Flash's Season 7 finale with the character officiating Barry and Iris' vow renewal. Since then, the character has the Director of Technology and Science for A.R.G.U.S. and lives in Star City with his girlfriend, Kamilla.

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

In addition to Amell, Ramsey, and Lonsdale, The Flash's final season will see the return of Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.