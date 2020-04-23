The Flash: Iris' Secret Comes Out in "Liberation" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Liberation" the seventeenth episode of The Flash's sixth season. The photos shine a particular spotlight on both versions of Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) -- the real one, who is trapped inside the Mirror Universe with Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), and the "Mirror Iris" who has been causing trouble in the real world. As fans saw in the preview for this episode, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will realize the truth

You can check out the official synopsis for "Liberation" below.

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Liberation" will debut on April 28th.