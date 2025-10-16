The Future of The Boys Franchise Beyond Season 5 Revealed (Including 1 Disappointment)

When The Boys first premiered, it established itself as one of Prime Video’s flagship series by poking fun at the superhero genre with a unique combination of extreme violence and biting satire aimed at corporate culture and celebrity worship. Although The Boys is confirmed to be ending after its upcoming fifth season, the universe has already expanded into a multi-show franchise to carry the brand forward. For instance, the college-set spinoff Gen V is currently airing its high-stakes second season, and a prequel titled Vought Rising is in active development. So, while the central conflict between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) is reaching its definitive conclusion, the franchise’s future now rests entirely on the performance of these satellite projects, making their success critical for the world’s continuation.

“Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-The Boys Season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there’s a lot to explore,” series creator Eric Kripke said in an interview with The Wrap. “It’s so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, f–king anything goes — without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the Gen V kids in the middle of.”

The events of The Boys’ fourth season finale are already having a direct and catastrophic impact on the ongoing second season of Gen V. After murdering Vice President Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and seizing control of the country’s political infrastructure, Homelander is now consolidating power as a fascist leader. This new world order is the immediate reality for the students at Godolkin University.

“We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3,” Kripke stated, making it clear that the future of the spinoffs rests in the hands of the audience. “Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch, then we’ll get a Season 3. The same applies to Vought Rising Season 1. We have plans for Season 2, if we can. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business, and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up.”

The Boys Universe Keeps Expanding

As Prime Video builds out the world of The Boys, its strategy has included both international expansion and creative experiments in different formats. The franchise is set to go international with The Boys: Mexico, a planned Spanish-language, live-action spinoff from writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) with major stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal attached as executive producers. This venture into new territory follows the studio’s earlier experiment, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series that premiered in 2022. Helmed by showrunner Simon Racioppa, the series featured eight standalone shorts from a wide range of high-profile creators, including original comic author Garth Ennis, Seth Rogen, and Awkwafina, with each episode adopting a unique animation style to tell its story. Both projects received updates from Kripke, which confirmed their fates.

“Mexico is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer, and I think it’s hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it’s] just in that development phase,” Kripke said of the new project. However, the outlook was not as positive for the animated show. “I don’t think there’s going to be a Season 2 of Diabolical. It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, we haven’t gotten a go-ahead on that.”

The season finale for Gen V Season 2 will premiere on October 22nd.

What are you most excited to see in the future of The Boys franchise? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!