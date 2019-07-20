The Good Place Releases Season 3 Gag Reel at SDCC

We might not have a look at The Good Place‘s fourth and final season, but the NBC series just brought a pretty great treat to San Diego Comic-Con. During the show’s panel in Saturday’s festivities, NBC debuted a gag reel from the show’s third season, which wrapped earlier this year.

The beloved series follows Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper) Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto), four strangers whose time in the afterlife has gotten increasingly complicated. Since debuting in 2016, the series has spawned countless memes and an outpouring of love from fans — but the show’s creative team felt like it was time to bid adieu.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” series creator Michael Schur wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years, we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”

“I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.”

“I could do this show for decades.” Jackson Harper recently shared to The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, it’s a great group of people and I really have a good time. We have a vibe. There are no assholes on set, that’s sort of our thing. So, it’s a lot of fun. But I do feel like it’s the right thing.”

“We’re trying to make a story and be honest with ourselves, and be honest with the folks that are invested so much in watch the show.” Jackson Harper continued. “That we want them to see the story that we wanted them to see, rather than we’re out of ideas, and now we’re just treading water until people are tired of us and the story that we’re trying to tell is no longer relevant.”

“It’s incredibly sad for me, personally,” he continued. “But, you know, it’s time.”

