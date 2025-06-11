The Last of Us TV Composer Was Confused About Abby Casting

Adapting a video game is almost always a thankless task. Regardless of the decisions made, some portion of the fanbase will be upset. Sure, backlash isn’t always a bad thing. For example, the initial reactions to Sonic’s design in his first live-action movie were strong, which forced Paramount to go back to the drawing board. The result was a much better design for the hedgehog, one that’s stuck around through three movies and a TV show. An unintended consequence of a major studio bending the knee to the fans is that now anyone and everyone thinks they can start an online campaign to get something changed.

HBO’s The Last of Us finds itself battling against a grassroots movement that wants to remove the majority of the cast and crew. It dates back to before the first season aired, when Bella Ramsey was cast as Ellie. Some people believe they don’t look enough like the character and refuse to discuss their performance. While that’s still an issue for some in Season 2, a lot of the hate ended up being directed toward Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby.

The argument many people are making is that Dever doesn’t have Abby’s physique from the games. In The Last of Us Part II, the Washington Liberation Front soldier is bulky and tall, allowing gamers to get a different experience while playing with her as opposed to Ellie. The show doesn’t allow viewers to move the characters, so there’s no reason for Abby to have the same build as her video game counterpart.

It’s still a massive change, though, so it’s hard to blame anyone who takes time to warm up to the idea of Abby being different. One of the show’s composers, Jake Staley, certainly fits into that category, as his experience with the games gives him a different perspective than someone coming into the live-action adaptation blind.

While appearing on The Last of Us Podcast: Savage Starlight, Staley explained why Dever landing the role threw him for a loop. “I know the games somewhat, so I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s with these casting choices?’” he said. “The Abby one, specifically, I’m a little confused about, and maybe I’m not the only one.”

“I get it from like a making TV standpoint,” he continued. “But like I’m also like, ‘Okay, but it’s just so different. And it’s not about good or bad; it just makes you wonder, ‘Okay, I’m trying to understand what we’re trying to achieve here.’”

There’s no way to know what the show is going for with Abby yet because she only appears in a couple of scenes in Season 2. The third season of The Last of Us is going to be a different story, however, and Dever will have plenty of time to make the character her own.

Abby Will Have Plenty of Time to Shine in The Last of Us Season 3

The Last of Us Season 2 ends on a pretty massive cliffhanger, with Abby catching up to Ellie and confronting her over the death of Owen, Mel, and the rest of the Salt Lake crew. Abby kills Jesse before turning her gun on Ellie and firing another shot. The screen goes black, but the season doesn’t end there, as the show turns back the clock to Ellie’s first day in Seattle and teases Abby’s perspective of the events.

The show is following in the footsteps of Part II, which shifts the focus to Abby after the heartbreaking confrontation in the theater. But rather than have Abby on Ellie’s trail from the start, she will go on her own journey, one that pushes her to the edge and makes her rethink her place in the conflict in Seattle. Abby’s portion of the story also features plenty of heavy moments, which will allow Dever to prove once and for all why she’s the best person to play the character.

