Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving (and Feel Bad for) the Banthas

Full disclosure: spoilers for the season two premiere of The Mandalorian up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the episode.

In addition to the return of a handful of fan-favorite characters from The Mandalorian Season One, the Season Two premiere of the Disney+ series also managed to dive headfirst into the lore behind Tusken Raiders. Featured in the earliest Star Wars films, Tusken Raiders have long been a part of the mythos of the franchise and finally, the universe managed to focus on them for the majority of an episode.

This includes shining a light on their primary method of transportation, the massive mammoth-like Banthas. "The Marshal," as the episode was called, had its fair share of the lovable furballs. Sure enough, the animals quickly had Twitter in a state of love (and sorrow), for the various plots they go through over the course of the episode, including a pair of Banthas that were used to lure a Krayt dragon out of its cave.

Keep scrolling to see what Bantha fans are saying about the latest episode of The Mandalorian!