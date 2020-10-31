Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving (and Feel Bad for) the Banthas
Full disclosure: spoilers for the season two premiere of The Mandalorian up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the episode.
In addition to the return of a handful of fan-favorite characters from The Mandalorian Season One, the Season Two premiere of the Disney+ series also managed to dive headfirst into the lore behind Tusken Raiders. Featured in the earliest Star Wars films, Tusken Raiders have long been a part of the mythos of the franchise and finally, the universe managed to focus on them for the majority of an episode.
This includes shining a light on their primary method of transportation, the massive mammoth-like Banthas. "The Marshal," as the episode was called, had its fair share of the lovable furballs. Sure enough, the animals quickly had Twitter in a state of love (and sorrow), for the various plots they go through over the course of the episode, including a pair of Banthas that were used to lure a Krayt dragon out of its cave.
Keep scrolling to see what Bantha fans are saying about the latest episode of The Mandalorian!
Always Remember to Floss
Bantha dentistry is important.#TheMandalorian— Chris Morris (@cmorriskingston) October 30, 2020
Drop An F in the Chat
RIP sweet Bantha. You will be missed. #TheMandalorian— chrisdracula🧛♂️ (@CVasiento) October 30, 2020
BTS
Love how they keep things real on this and not all cgi, them bantha are very impressive. Want to see how they make them. #TheMandalorian— david lawton (@lawtondavid1) October 30, 2020
Def Need a Baby Bantha
I have decided I would like a pet Bantha. I would love it and pet it and I would spin the most interesting yarn from its wool.— Betsy Langowski (@superbetsy) October 30, 2020
Listen Up, Kris Kringle
Dear Santa, I want a Bantha AND a speeder bike. #TheMandalorian— Cara (@bourbonbetty_) October 30, 2020
#Worldbuilding
So thankful @themandalorian builds on the existing mythology in a way that is logical & uses every part of the Bantha.
This is how all stories should be born "Wouldn't it be amazing IF..."@dave_filoni has proven this is the way to tell a story time & time again. pic.twitter.com/tiCossKKRd— AJ LoCascio 3: Season of the Witch (@AJLoCascio) October 30, 2020
Nightmares
I'm gonna hug my stuffed bantha a little tighter tonight and tell him it's all a bad dream. #TheMandalorian #yesimanadult— 👻 Madame Trash Heap 🎃 (@zed_pm) October 30, 2020
New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.