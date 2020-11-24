The Mandalorian: Star Wars Easter Eggs and References in "Chapter 12: The Siege"

On Friday, The Mandalorian released the fourth episode of its second season, "Chapter 12: The Siege." The episode saw Din Djarin reuniting with some old friends, Greef Karga and Cara Dune, to make an assault on Nevarro's last remaining Imperial base. Mid-assault, the group comes to realize that they aren't attacking a troop bunker but a laboratory related to Moff Gideon's interest in the Child. Gideon's experiments involve a prequel trilogy idea and may tie him to sequel trilogy villains Snoke and the First Order. We're here to point out some of the coolest and most interesting Easter eggs in this week's episode. Keep reading to see what they are. What do did you think of this week's episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.

Aquallsh (Photo: Lucasfilm) It wouldn't be Star Wars without aliens. This episode packs in a few that have appeared in Star Wars movies. Early in the episode, Cara Dune deals with some Aquallsh that are picking over the Mandalorian tribe's abandoned home. The best-known Aquallsh in Star Wars is likely Ponda Baba, who got into an altercation with Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Mos Eisley cantina in A New Hope.

Hibernation Sickness (Photo: Lucasfilm) Horatio Sanz returned as his Mythrol criminal character from the very first episode of The Mandalorian. He wasn't thrilled to see Mando since the last time they met Din froze him in carbonite. In this episode, the Mythrol mentions that he still can't see out of one of his eyes. This is a reference to hibernation sickness, an illness that affects those who have been encased in carbonite. Han Solo had temporary blindness when freed from his carbonite prison in Return of the Jedi. His symptoms cleared up quickly, but it seems the sickness can have longer-lasting effects (if the Mythrol is to be believed).

IG-11 (Photo: Lucasfilm) IG-11 makes an appearance in this week's episode, sort of. The moment comes when Baby Yoda goes to school for the first time. Fans may notice a statue in the background. It's carved in IG-11's likeness, honoring the sacrifice he made in the first season of The Mandalorian.

Hyperspace Routes (Photo: Lucasfilm) Baby Yoda gets to go to school in this episode. During his one day in class, he steals cookies and learns about hyperspace lanes. Hyperspace lanes are established routes between major planets in the Star Wars galaxy that are highly traveled and considered safe. The teacher in this scene names some routes that have been established in previous Star Wars media. Those include the Hydian Way and the Corellian Run.

Snoke (Photo: Lucasfilm) There's a turning point in the episode when Mando and his crew realize this isn't a garrison, but a laboratory. Moff Gideon is conducting experiments here and they seem to involve cloning. The tanks in the lab may remind Star Wars fans of the shot of deteriorating Snokes in similar vats in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, suggesting a connection. If that wasn't enough, the episode also plays John Williams Snoke theme, confirming the reference.

Midichlorians (Photo: Lucasfilm) The recording that plays in Gideon's lab on Nevarro talks about "M-count." This appears to a measure of one's midi-chlorians. Midi-chlorians have been a controversial subject since they were introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Using the phrase "M-count" is a sly way to acknowledge the canon without burdening the series with too much explanation of it.