The Mandalorian Season 3 Action Scenes Spoiled by New LEGO Sets

Hype surrounding Star Wars: The Mandalorian is only growing, with the titular character's adventures absolutely captivating audiences over the past couple of years. After some time away, the hit Disney+ series is expected to return for a third season in 2023, and fans are definitely eager to see exactly what that entails. Outside of a trailer for Season 3 which was released earlier this year, we've been left wondering exactly what the show has in store — but it looks like some newly-released merchandise has begun to provide an indication.

A new post from Promo Bricks reveals details around two upcoming LEGO sets that will be tied to The Mandalorian's third season. The sets, which are expected to be available on May 1, 2023, are a 285-piece Pirate Snubfighter set, while the other is a 957-piece"Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor" set. This seems to indicate some of the ships, including a Starfighter, that will play some kind of role in Season 3.

Who will be in Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"There will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces," Pascal said of the series' return in an interview earlier this year. "In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?"

What will Season 3 of The Mandalorian be about?

While a lot of plot details surrounding the next episodes of The Mandalorian remain under wraps, we do know that it will play off of the ongoing plot regarding Din and the Darksaber, as well as the return of Grogu / "Baby Yoda", who reunited with Din during an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

