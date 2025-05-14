Meet a Fresh Generation of Heroes in The Librarians: The Next Chapter BTS Featurette (Exclusive)

Play video

Following multiple feature films and four seasons of a TV series, The Librarians series is set to be revived on TNT with the all-new spinoff The Librarians: The Next Chatper. In honor of the upcoming premiere, we have an exclusive look at the new stars of the upcoming spinoff with a featurette that goes behind the scenes to share how the upcoming show will both honor its predecessors yet also push things into all-new realms. You can check out the exclusive featurette above before the first episode of The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on May 25th on TNT as part of a two-night event.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

Also starring in the series are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as “Jacob Stone” in a guest-starring role.

“The universe of The Librarians has expanded and we are so excited to present this exciting season of The Next Chapter!” Dean Devlin, executive producer and director, previously shared. “We’re confident the fans will fall in love with these new characters and that a whole new audience will be seduced into this wonderful and magical world.”

Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, added, “The original Librarians was a top-rated series on TNT for four seasons and we are thrilled to bring The Next Chapter home to our network, with all of the spellbinding adventures, legendary magic, and mystique that fans love. This new entry in the beloved franchise reinforces our commitment to high quality scripted content that features the drama, adventure, and thrills our viewers expect from a TNT original.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on May 25th on TNT as part of a two-night event.