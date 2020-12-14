The Office Deepfake Turns Every Character Into Dwight Schrute

Identity theft is not a joke, Jim — except when it's a deepfake turning everyone in The Office into Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Using clips from various episodes of The Office, a YouTuber transforms every employee of Dunder Mifflin Scranton — boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell), archenemy Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer), Andy (Ed Helms), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) — into Dwight, who just so happens to have a wig and disguise for every one of his co-workers.

The video comes from YouTuber Jesse Richards, who makes Office deepfakes turning everyone from Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) into characters from the beloved NBC comedy that is officially leaving Netflix at the end of the month. The Office is moving to NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, which might one day host a reunion or a one-off special.

But Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. version of The Office, previously told ComicBook.com that it's "hard to say" whether fans would see a revival or reboot stream on Peacock.

"I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show," Daniels said. "But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

He added, "We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings. I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

Most recently, in July, NBCUniversal original content head Bill McGoldrick said the streamer has not yet "talked specifically about The Office reboots for Peacock," but instead about "things we can do to support The Office once it gets to our service."

"A reboot has not come up specifically for Peacock," McGoldrick told Deadline. "Lots of those ideas have been bandied about with people internally and with Greg Daniels and people associated with the show. As you can imagine, there are lots of creative ideas, we haven't landed at any one right now."

All nine seasons of The Office are available to stream on Netflix until December 31; the series switches to Peacock in January.