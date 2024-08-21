The Office Gets Its First Funko Bitty Pop Collection (Exclusive)

The Office Funko Bitty Pops

Funko has released countless Pop figures inspired by the iconic The Office television series over the years, but they’re about to come to the Bitty Pop lineup for the first time, and the reveal is happening right here at Comicbook! Get ready for tiny Pop figures of Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert, Kevin Malone, Darryl Philbin, Kelly Kapoor and more.

If you’re unfamiliar, Bitty Pops stand around 0.9-inches tall and are packaged in stackable, hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids that double as acrylic bases for the figures. The acrylic display cases hold four Bitty Pop figures each, and each 4-pack includes a mystery figure that could be a 1/3 or 1/6 rarity. The Office Bitty Pop lineup includes plenty of greatest hits moments, like Kevin with chili and Dwight as the Scranton Strangler.

A full breakdown of The Office Bitty Pop collection can be found below, and look for listings to launch right here at the Funko shop today, August 21st. You can check out all of today’s new Funko Pop releases right here via our master list.

Bitty POP: The Office- Dwight the Strangler 4PK: This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Dwight Schrute as Scranton Strangler, Bitty Pop! Michael Scott (straitjacket), Bitty Pop! Pam Beesly, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Jan Levinson, Hyper Rare (1/6) Kevin Malone (superhero), Rare (1/3) Kevin Malone with chili, and Rare (1/3) Kelly Kapoor.

Bitty POP: The Office – Dwight w/Pumpkinhead 4PK: This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Dwight Schrute (Pumpkinhead), Bitty Pop! Erin Hannon, Bitty Pop! Michael Scott with crutches, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Jan Levinson, Hyper Rare (1/6) Kevin Malone (superhero), Rare (1/3) Kevin Malone with chili, and Rare (1/3) Kelly Kapoor.

Bitty POP: The Office- Florida Stanley 4PK: This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Florida Stanley, Bitty Pop! Dwight Schrute with stapler in jello, Bitty Pop! Meredith Palmer, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Jan Levinson, Hyper Rare (1/6) Kevin Malone (superhero), Rare (1/3) Kevin Malone with chili, and Rare (1/3) Kelly Kapoor.

Bitty POP: The Office- Michael Scott 4PK: “This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Michael Scott, Bitty Pop! Jim Halpert, Bitty Pop! Darryl Philbin, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Jan Levinson, Hyper Rare (1/6) Kevin Malone (superhero), Rare (1/3) Kevin Malone with chili, and Rare (1/3) Kelly Kapoor.”

Steve Carell not appearing in The Office reboot

With Peacock’s new take on The Office bringing in a new cast of characters, that’s left some wondering on if any of the The Office‘s original stars, like Steve Carell, would come back for a special appearance. However, Carell squashed those thoughts by declaring that while he’ll be watching, he won’t show up.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new movie, IF (directed by The Office co-star John Krasinski). “It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that.”

“But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit,” he added. “I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company. And I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads, I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

What is Peacock’s The Office spinoff about?

The description of The Office spinoff, potentially titled The Paper, is as follows: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Peacock gave The Office spinoff an official series order back in May. The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).