The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti Wants to Interact With an Iconic Batman Villain

Cristin Milioti wants to see her character on The Penguin cross paths with another character from Batman's rogues gallery. Tonight is the premiere of The Penguin on HBO and Max, with the series starring Academy Award nominated actor Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oz Cobb from The Batman. Joining the cast is Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of renowned (and deceased) gangster Carmine Falcone. With Carmine gone, it leaves a vaccuum in the Gotham underworld that characters like Sofia and Penguin hope to capitalize on. While Milioti's Sofia Falcone gets to share a good amount of screentime with Farrell's Penguin, there's another Batman villain she'd like to interact with as well.

ComicBook spoke to Cristin Milioti ahead of The Penguin premiere, and we talked to her about Sofia Falcone's time as an inmate in Arkham Asylum. Sofia is a freshly released from Arkham when we meet her in The Penguin, but spending time in the infamous penitentiary means Sofia may have met other villains who have a bone to pick with Batman. Does Milioti think Sofia interacted with these infamous inmates? Let's find out.

Cristin Milioti wants her Penguin character to interact with Joker

We asked Cristin Milioti her thoughts about filling Sofia Falcone's backstory at Arkham Asylum, and if she envisions Sofia interacting with some of the more high profile inmates. Her answer is short and succinct, but it opens the floodgates to a mountain of future possibilities.

"I mean, I'd love to meet the Joker," she said.

As far as we know, the Joker doesn't make an appearance on The Penguin, but the Clown Prince of Crime does exist in Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe. Dark Knight fans that checked out the deleted scenes from The Batman saw Barry Keoghan as Joker, though it was only a short scene. This leaves the door open for Keoghan's Joker to return in The Batman – Part II, and depending on how things shake out for Milioti's Sofia Falcone on The Penguin, she could also be part of the cast for The Batman sequel.

Taking things even further, Colin Farrell's Penguin has already been confirmed for The Batman – Part II. Now you're talking about some major players all jockeying for position and screentime in one Batman film. There are several events from the comics that The Batman sequel could look to adapt, but it certainly looks like the film won't be lacking for villains and threats.

What is The Penguin about?

(Photo: Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. - Warner Bros. Discovery / DC / HBO)

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The Penguin premieres Thursday, September 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent new episodes of the eight-episode series on HBO and Max airing on Sundays.