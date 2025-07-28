The Simpsons Reveals Big Plans & Release Window for 800th Episode Milestone

The Simpsons is now in the works on Season 37 of the long running animated series, and the team behind the franchise is teasing some big plans for the massive Episode 800 milestone. The Simpsons is entering a new era as Fox recently renewed the franchise as part of a massive deal with many of their other adult animated franchises. Renewing The Simpsons for four more seasons, it means the animated series will be making it to at least Season 40 once the deal is done. But getting there means there will be some big milestones crossed on the way.

The Simpsons has aired 790 episodes as of the end of the end of Season 36 earlier this year, and this means that Season 37 will be crossing over the milestone 800th episode. The Simpsons has celebrated its previous milestones with a few ways in its past, but the team behind the series teased fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (as reported by Variety) that there are some big plans for Episode 800 as it gets ready for its premiere with Fox sometime in February 2026. Though a concrete release date has yet to be announced.

The Simpsons Showrunner Teases Episode 800

“It’s a big deal to do 800 shows, and so we’re going to be doing two brand new original episodes that night,” The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman teased during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Which not only reveals that Episode 800 is going to be a big deal, but it’s going to be part of a double episode premiere for the evening. Perhaps even tying into one another in some way, which has become more of a regular occurrence in the later seasons. “They’re top secret for now, but I promise you, they’ll be the best 800th episode of anything you’ve ever seen.”

The Simpsons star Yeardley Smith (who brings Lisa to life in the series) revealed earlier this year that reading for Episode 800 of the series had already begun, so work on the milestone has been in the midst of its production for quite a while already. With a plan to air the milestone episode with Fox in February 2026, The Simpsons fans are going to have to wait a while longer before we get more of a tease about what to actually expect from the next batch of episodes.

What to Know for The Simpsons Season 37

The Simpsons team also teased more of what to expect from Season 37 next year during the panel as well. Guest stars coming in the new season include Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, Albert Brooks, Cole Escola, Danmny Pudi, Adam Pally, and Brendan and Domhall Gleeson. The first look at the next Treehouse of Horror special was revealed as well that confirmed Idris Elba, Michael Keaton and Viola Davis will appear along with Stan Kelly animating a special opening for it. So even without the 800th episode milestone, The Simpsons has big plans for what’s coming.

“I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it,” The Simpsons creator Matt Groening also mentioned during the panel about a potential end to the series. “No, there’s no end in sight. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to go until somebody dies.” It’s certainly a dose of reality to remember that this core cast and creative team can’t go on forever, but for now there’s no signs of coming to an end anytime soon.

