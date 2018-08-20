‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Reacts to Real-Life Homer Simpson

An artist’s recent 3D rendering of the iconic and beloved Homer Simpson changed how people see The Simpsons‘ donut-loving oaf forever. Now, his creator Matt Groening is weighing in with his reaction.

TMZ caught up with Groening at Los Angeles International Airport last week and asked him what he thought about the “real-life” Homer and it seems like Groening was as unsettled by it as we were.

“Oh my God. Wow. Wow, that… well, that’s the next movie, there you go, yeah,” Groening said. “We’re gonna do it exactly like that. That’s the way to do it. That’s exactly how I see Homer in my nightmares.”

In case you somehow missed it, last week artist Miguel Vasquez, who frequently makes disturbingly lifelike takes on cartoon characters including last year’s creepy SpongeBob SquarePants, posted his take on The Simpsons character and, well, as you can see below the results are nightmarish just as Groening said.

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

Vasquez’s 3D take on Homer is quite faithful to the animated “real” deal, complete with small ears, sparse hair, and a distinct five-o-clock shadow. Vasquez pays attention to small details as well, such as the lack of eyebrows that only enhance the renderings terrifyingly bulged eyes, stretched mouth, and serious overbite. While the rendering does appear to have a shorter neck to shoulder ratio than the cartoon version does, that appears to help it maintain the integrity of Homer’s long, oval-shaped head. The end result is a version of the character far more terrifying than The Simpsons canonical 3D creation. In “Treehouse of Horror VI”, Homer is turned 3D — as his animated self — and dropped into our human world, a horrifying situation for the bright yellow character.

The Simpsons is the longest running prime-time scripted television series and one of the most recognized brands in the world. Now producing its 30th season with more than 600 episodes, the characters have become household names. Now the trick will be trying to get 3D Homer out of your head — and the idea of a full-length movie featuring him that way.

