The Simpsons Muumuu Homer Funko Pop Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Funko unveiled a big wave of new The Simpsons Pop figures back in February, but the Muumuu Homer was arguably the best Pop of the bunch. It’s been a long wait, but your chance to add this figure to your collection is happening tonight!

The Hot Topic exclusive Muumuu Homer Funko Pop figure will be available to order online right here starting tonight, May 23rd/24th with a launch time between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). It might survive the night, but a sell out is inevitable, so you might want to reserve one sooner rather than later. Note that the Homer Muumuu Funko Pop is trickling into Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores today, but the odds of picking one up there are slim. If you miss out, you can always grab one on eBay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the new The Simpsons Funko Pop collection includes Homer Simpson as Radioactive Man, Lisa Simpson with her saxophone, Bart Simpson as Bartman, Maggie, Grampa, Moe and Mr. Burns. You can order the entire collection right here.

On a related note, the highly anticipated The Office Pop figures that Funko unveiled at New York Toy Fair 2019 are almost here!

The collection includes Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Darryl Philbin, Kevin Malone with chili, Jim Halpert with a Chase, and a Toby vs. Michael 2-Pack. All of these Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for July.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.