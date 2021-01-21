The Simpsons Fans Believe The Show Predicted Kamala Harris' Inauguration Outfit

Did The Simpsons somehow predict just what Vice President Kamala Harris would wear to the Presidential Inauguration? That seems like an insane notion right up until you see the evidence for yourself (scroll below). When VP Harris showed up at the inauguration in an eye-catching purple suit, Simpsons fans immediately went ballistic, bombarding social media with callbacks to the suit President Lisa Simpson wore when she took over the White House from former President Donald Trump. The scene took place in the "Bart to the Future" episode, which has become somewhat iconic for its prediction that Donald Trump would become president and economic calamity would follow.

So there are two real questions to ask in this instance: did The Simpsons predict the political future of America in this instance? Or is Kamala Harris (and/or her fashion team) actually a closet Simpsons super fans - who willfully chose to troll the previous administration with an Easter egg ode to President Lisa Simpson? As America's first straight female president (in the world of The Simpsons) it would be a fitting reference, indeed?

The Simpsons has gained superstitious infamy during the era of the Trump presidency, due to the many scenes from the show that happened to oddly sync up with real-life events. The Trump presidency was predicted in "Bart to the Future," which first aired in the spring of 2000. The show also had a subplot about a flu-like virus from Asia which infects the inhabitants of Springfield; Disney acquiring Fox; even a new kind of killer bee landing on US shores. All of that actually went down in years Trump was president, and even though the coincidences are pretty easy to explain, fans are still caught up in the belief that the animated sitcom is somehow able to see into our future.