The Simpsons & Bob’s Burgers Confirm Fall 2025 Season Premiere Dates

Fox’s Animation Domination line up is returning with new episodes later this Fall, and with it Fox has confirmed new season premiere dates for The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and more heading into the end of the year. The Animation Domination lineup has gone through some big changes in the past year as Fox has decided to boost their adult animated hits. Many of the franchises have been picked up for multiple seasons, and there are so many shows now rotating with the block that Sunday nights are pretty much active for the network throughout nearly the entire year as seen thus far.

Although the Animation Domination block went through some shake ups as it aired new episodes on Thursdays over the Summer months, the block is going to be returning to Sunday evenings with Fox beginning later this Fall. Fox has revealed their line up of adult animated shows coming this Fall, and confirmed that new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Universal Basic Guys and Krapopolis will begin airing with the network on Sunday, September 28th.

Fox Confirms Fall 2025 Animation Premieres

As confirmed by Fox, here is the breakdown of the new Animation Domination schedule beginning on Sunday, September 28th (in ET)

The Simpsons (Season 37 Premiere) – 8:00PM

Universal Basic Guys (Season 2 Premiere) – 8:30PM

Krapopolis (Season 3 Premiere) – 9:00PM

Bob’s Burgers (Season 16 Premiere) – 9:30PM

Although both The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers just ended their most recent seasons earlier this Spring, this return to the Fall 2025 schedule for a new season likely fixes much of the hiccups from previous seasons. The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers were two of the franchises that Fox had renewed for four more seasons each as part of a monumental deal, but it will also likely mean less episodes for each season overall as Fox’s schedule begins to change even more.

It’s likely that we’ll get more episodes regularly airing through the Fall to early midseason, but will cap off at a much shorter run than the previously released 22 episode season. It’s not only because Fox now has many more adult animated hits to shuffle around (like the recent relicensing of American Dad! for a new season coming next year), but will also hopefully mean less demanding schedules for each production overall. But only time will tell in that regard.

What’s Coming in The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers New Seasons?

Both The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers will be crossing some massive milestones with their new seasons too. Bob’s Burgers Season 16 will actually be the premiere of its 300th episode as teased during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this past weekend. This milestone episode will finally reveal the opening day of Bob’s Burgers itself, and feature Bob and Linda dealing with the stress while Linda begins to give birth to Tina during all of the opening day chaos. As for The Simpsons, Season 37 will also see the animated series crossing over the 800th episode mark.

The Simpsons Episode 800 was also teased during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as showrunner Matt Selman teased fans with a special broadcast plan for its premiere sometime in February 2026, “It’s a big deal to do 800 shows, and so we’re going to be doing two brand new original episodes that night…They’re top secret for now, but I promise you, they’ll be the best 800th episode of anything you’ve ever seen.”