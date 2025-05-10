Fox Just Renewed Even More of Their Major Animated Shows

Fox kicked off the year with a historic wave of renewals for four of their biggest adult animated shows, and now the hot streak is keeping up as the network has now renewed three more of its Animation Domination shows. Fox has revealed an even greater commitment to their adult animation offerings as earlier this year, they had announced they were renewing The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy for four more seasons each. Taking things even further, they announced that they were also bringing American Dad! back to the network with four more new seasons of its own as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This huge move proved that Fox was really going to commit to the future of not only their animated offerings, but also the Animation Domination block. It’s going to be going through some big changes later this Summer as more shows begin their comeback for new episodes in their own right, but it also comes with news that Grimsburg, Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys have each been renewed for new seasons as we head into the Summer 2025 schedule with the network.

Fox Entertainment Studios

Fox Renews More Adult Animation Hits

Deadline reports that Grimsburg has been renewed for Season 3, Krapopolis has been renewed for Season 5, and Universal Basic Guys has been renewed for Season 3 all ahead of their premieres of new episodes. Each of these shows have been renewed for more episodes even before their seasons premiere. Grimsburg and Universal Basic Guys have been picked up even before fans get to see their second seasons, and Krapopolis has been stacking up its renewals from the very beginning. The Dan Harmon created series was quickly picked up for three seasons, and added on both Seasons 4 and 5 in quick succession.

Universal Basic Guys has yet to set a release date for its second season as of the time of this publication, but Grimsburg will be returning for new episodes beginning on May 29th. This will see the block as a whole moving to Thursday nights for the first time in many years, and will see other shows like Bob’s Burgers making their full return to the network for new episodes. But there’s one curious absence among these renewals as The Great North has yet to reveal whether or not it will be continuing beyond its currently airing fifth season.

Fox Entertainment Studios

What Does This Mean for Animation?

For the animation world on a whole, this is some very welcome news. With so many changes in the industry meaning that many projects have either been cut short or skipped over entirely, shows like these with a confirmed future are certainly going to be more rare as the landscape continues to change. It’s likely going to be a great feeling for everyone behind the scenes, and great for fans of these shows as they will be allowed to grow and shift to find new comedic potential for all of their characters.

Through the Disney umbrella, Fox has shown a greater commitment to adult animation with other shows streaming with Hulu, and that’s just good for the future overall. Whether or not you’re a fan of any of the shows in particular, there’s no arguing that this is just good news for the industry. There’s a chance to explore all kinds of depth with these shows, and tell all kinds of wacky new stories in the episodes to come. Looks like the Animation Domination block isn’t going anywhere even after 20 years on the air.

HT – Deadline