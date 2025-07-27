Bob’s Burgers Episode 300 Promises to Highlight One of Its Biggest Origins

Bob’s Burgers is now in the works on its next season with Fox, and the team behind the series is teasing how its 300th episode milestone will be going back in time to explore one of the Belcher Family’s biggest origin stories. Bob’s Burgers has showcasing more sides of its characters through different kinds of lenses in the last few seasons especially, but there are still many gaps in the Belcher family themselves. Surprisingly, there are still some moments from their past that fans have yet to see in action through all of the seasons released in the years thus far.

While fans have previously gotten brief looks at how Bob and Linda dreamed of opening a restaurant through special dream sequences, but Bob’s Burgers series creator Loren Bouchard teased during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (as reported by Variety) that Episode 300 of the series will finally show the first days of the restaurant itself as Bob thinks back to when he and Linda first got off the ground (and Linda herself was pregnant with Tina).

Bob’s Burgers Creator Teases Episode 300

Teased to be an episode where Bob is thinking back to the early days of the restaurant, Bouchard explained, “In the present day Bob is really sweating whether or not to raise prices, and it’s killing him,” the creator began. “It sends us on this kind of series of flashbacks to to just what was going on when Bob and Linda started the restaurant.” The episode is also teased to have Bob nervous and panicking about serving the customers all while Linda is giving birth, so it’s likely going to be as wild of an origin story for the restaurant as fans might have expected to see.

“There’s something absolute bizarre about doing 300 episodes of television of the same show across 15 years,” Bouchard said about the milestone. “I mean, we do live in a bizarro upside down world!” There were also teases for the rest of the episodes as new episodes also including one where Gail decides to get married for an art piece and she ends up inviting Teddy to officiate it. But as for when we’ll get to see these new episodes, it’s still very much in the air as Season 15 is still in the midst of airing its own episodes.

What’s Next for Bob’s Burgers?

Bob’s Burgers Season 15 is still in the midst of airing, and Episode 300 is more likely to make its debut with Season 16 at some later point. But during the panel it was also teased that both a new Halloween and Christmas focused episode are in the works too. The Halloween episode will feature Teddy taking a job at a store next door to the restaurant (with Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou as a guest star), and a Christmas episode set in a Christmas village. But as mentioned, its schedule is still very much a mystery.

There’s a chance that Bob’s Burgers Season 15 will finish airing its episodes this Summer before returning for a new season later this Fall, or it might end up returning for its next season sometime in 2026 instead. But as fans wait to see what’s coming next, it certainly is exciting to find out we’ll be seeing opening day at the restaurant soon enough.

