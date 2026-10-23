The Terminal List Star Chris Pratt On The Biggest Changes (& Challenges) To His Character In Season 2

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt returns to TV/streaming this week with Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Terminal List. The show stars Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, an elite special forces operative who returns home from a botched mission with uncertain memories of what occurred, or why his men died.

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ComicBook’s Law Sharma had a chance to sit down with Chris Pratt during the press event for The Terminal List Season 2. Aside from some questions about his Marvel superhero future, we had to talk about the challenges of bringing a complex character like Reece (a soldier living with a terminal medical condition) into the next chapter of his story.

“Yeah, I think the hardest thing is that essentially you’re playing a character who had a very clear motivation in Season 1, and in Season 2, he doesn’t really find his purpose until a couple of episodes in,” Pratt revealed. “His purpose is essentially to try to live until this tumor takes him out.”

Chris Pratt Reveals Reece’s Biggest Challange In The Terminal List Season 2

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(Mild Spoilers) In Season 1, Reece ends up uncovering a massive conspiracy that involved him and his men – including exposure to a drug that left them all with brain tumors. Reece may have taken out every conspirator and traitor on his list, but his wife and daughter were killed in the process, leaving the soldier in a very dark place, emotionally, when Season 2 begins. But for Pratt, that’s exactly the intrigue of playing Reece in Season 2: defining what keeps him going when life is still weighing on him, without a clear mission of revenge to distract him.

“It speaks to the mentality of these guys that they just move forward. They move forward,” Pratt continued. “You know, he has multiple opportunities to succumb to the disease, to the elements, to himself, and chooses not to because there’s just no quit in him. He’s not a guy who’s going to ring the bell… But yeah, the challenge with that is… the internal drama for this character, because he is somebody who’s been given a new lease on life.”

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The Terminal List Season 1 was based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name; Season 2 will be based on the follow-up novel, True Believer. The story sees Reece pulled out of hiding in Mozambique to aid the CIA with locating a former Iraqi officer and friend, who may now be working with a terrorist cell. One of the key turns in the story is the government offering Reece a possible cure for his condition, which only complicates his acceptance of the inevitable.

“It was important for us to play it in a way that you’re not sure he’s a guy who has the desire to have something to live for,” Pratt explains. “You know, because once the purpose has gone, once the mission is over, he still has no family. He still has no wife; he still has no men. And he’s left to deal with that. And so for him it would probably be easier to not have to go on.”

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The Terminal List Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Check out our full interview with the cast.