‘The Tick’ Returns Trailer Released

It’s time for Terror 2.0 in Amazon‘s The Tick, and you can get a glimpse of what’s in store thanks to a brand new trailer.

The new footage shows the now among the living Terror, who is back with a plan to not only take over the world but to also crush Tick and Arthur while he’s doing it. That results in big blue calling in some reinforcements, and fans will get to see heroes like Overkill (Coma Punch), Tinfoil Kevin (just like it sounds), Superion, Midnight, Danger Boat (a sentient boat), and Dot (via EW).

Sooooo, things aren’t looking so great…just saying.

Luckily Arthur is set to take to the skies much more often in this portion of the season, and it looks like The Tick will need all the help he can get.

Peter Serafinowicz’s pitch-perfect take on the Tick is back in full force here, and the character’s quirky naivete is what makes the rest of the crazy characters and setups work.

“It’s got a lot of heart,” Serafinowicz said. “It does things that haven’t been fashionable, it’s got a sweetness about it. Also, the Tick, my character, has got a superhero that is so pure and old-fashioned that seems to not be in vogue that much anymore. A bit like how Christopher Reeve’s Superman was or Adam West’s Batman. It’s got a straightforwardness to it.”

Tick doesn’t work without Arthur though, who’s played by Griffin Newman. Griffin compares the series to another fan favorite.

“It’s also this very absurd comedy with these crazy ideas but with real characters that you can invest in emotionally,” Newman said. “So it’s like, what if Airplane was funny but you also cared about the people? What if you were worried every time Frank Drebin went into action in Naked Gun? That’s what we’re kind of trying to do, that’s our goal.”

“The Tick returns with more action-packed episodes! Evil is on the march, and The City is right in its way. Something terrible is going to happen, and Destiny needs her champions now more than ever. The Tick and Arthur round up the gang in a crash collision course between justice and villainy.”

New episodes of The Tick hit Amazon Prime on February 23, 2018.