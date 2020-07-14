The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Returns to Studio for New Episodes

Following four months of performing the show at home and using Zoom to interview his guests, Jimmy Fallon is returning to Studio 6B in New York City to record new episodes of The Tonight Show. According to Deadline, Fallon and house band The Roots will film in a modified version of the studio with a limited number of crew. Guests for this week, who will still appear via Zoom, include Charlize Theron, Colin Jost, James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams, Jim Carrey, and Jenny Slate. The trade notes that most of the staff for the series will continue to work from home and that no audience will be present for the show tapings.

During his The Tonight Show: Home Edition of the series, Fallon has adapted to the "new normal" of quarantine and being at home while still bringing the late-night television to audiences that are also stuck at home.Fallon also tapped into the feelings of everyone else around the world, delivering a "Quarantine Song" with Adam Sandler.

“When you look at it compared to the people who are saving lives, it’s like, ‘What are we doing?'” Showrunner Gavin Purcell told Fast Company back in April. “But we just hope we can bring some entertainment and joy into people’s lives, too, and let them have a chance to take a breath. It’s kind of relentless right now and being able to enjoy something is important.”

The comedian has also roped in his family into the series, debuting "Ask the Fallons" segments with he and his wife Nancy and daughters Franny and Winnie. Lucky for Fallon and his audiences though, he was on the ball after production was shut down in-studio they quickly put their heads together (metaphorically) to get it together.

"I said, 'I have to do something. I just can't go off the air and disappear,' Fallon recalled to EW. "People need something just to balance with all this craziness that's happening right now. So I said, 'I don't know what it is, but we have all these socials — Instagram and Twitter and Tik Tok — I know there's got to be things that we can be doing, even just by myself.' I just wanted to make sure everyone, all my staff writers are safe and at home. And then everyone was on board. All of my writing staff and my producers were like, 'Let's put on a show!' So we took I think Monday [off], just to figure out how to talk. I'd never heard of Zoom and now my whole life is just Zoom meetings. I'd never heard of this thing two weeks ago! So we're just kind of learning and baby-stepping our way towards just putting some entertainment out there just to give us something else to talk about, you know?"

