The Walking Dead’s Cooper Andrews Is Aquaman in HBO Max Series King of Atlantis

The Walking Dead star Cooper Andrews is going from the zombie apocalypse to the kingdom of Atlantis in the DC and HBO Max animated special Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The three-part animated mini-series, featuring Andrews as the voice of the seafaring superhero, is produced by Warner Bros. Animation (HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone!) and executive produced by James Wan (the live-action Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). Hear and “sea” Andrews make his superhero debut in the official first trailer for King of Atlantis, the mini-series animated trilogy event streaming October 14 on HBO Max.

Andrews, who has played the fan-favorite Jerry on The Walking Dead since Season 7 in 2016, first joined the live-action DC universe opposite Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in the 2019 film Shazam! He reprises his role as Victor Vasquez in sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, scheduled for a June 2023 release from Warner Bros. and DC Films.

The cast of Aquaman: King of Atlantis includes Gillian Jacobs (Community) as warrior-princess Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Aquaman mentor Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Aquaman’s scheming half-brother Ocean Master. Jason Momoa next reprises his Justice League and Aquaman role as the live-action version of the superhero in the Wan-directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to surface in theaters next December.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit [Aquaman], we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

King of Atlantis joins an animated DC lineup on HBO Max that includes Harley Quinn, the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, and the upcoming original animated movie Merry Little Batman.

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) showrun and co-executive produce Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Wan and Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) executive produce with Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

Aquaman: King of Atlantis premieres October 14 on HBO Max. Andrews is a series regular in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, airing new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.