The Walking Dead Dedicates Season 11 Return to Stephen Campbell

The Walking Dead returns tonight with a tribute to cinematographer Stephen F. Campbell, who died during the show’s winter hiatus in November at the age of 65. Airing at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC, Sunday’s “No Other Way” ends on a title card dedicating the episode “in loving memory” of the former Walking Dead director of photography. Campbell, who joined the zombie drama as a camera operator during the show’s fourth season in 2013, shot 36 episodes as Walking Dead DP, beginning with Season 4 episode “Claimed” in 2014. His final cinematography credit was on Season 10 finale “A Certain Doom” in October 2020.

“For seven seasons of zombies and apocalyptic mayhem, he created genre-defining imagery for the hit television show. He was so, so proud of that work [on The Walking Dead],” Campbell’s daughter, Aubrie Campbell Canfield, wrote when announcing his death on Facebook in November.

Michael E. Satrazemis, a camera operator and cinematographer turned director and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, said Campbell “embodied a complete filmmaker on every level” in a tribute shared to Instagram. “He was kind, smart, talented and always fought the good fight. He will last forever in our hearts and minds through the beautiful little movies that will last beyond us all.”

Showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang remembered Campbell as a “remarkable human” and a “kind and steady presence on our TWD set.”

“Over 7 seasons, I never once saw you lose your patience,” the longtime series writer-producer said in a November Instagram post. “Your smile brightened our days. We loved meeting your beautiful family over the years. It was wonderful to see you move up from Camera Op to DP…You were an artist. But also a consummate professional. Thank you for being the kind of role model that proved you can be both. You are gone too soon but have left an indelible mark on the hearts of the #TWDfamily. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Former Walking Dead showrunner and current TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple memorialized the franchise veteran as “a magnificent person, a magnificent artist, & a force of calm, peace, & warmth on set,” writing on Twitter, “I loved working with him, I’m grateful for it. His work lives on & his kindness touched the lives of everyone around him.”

https://twitter.com/scottmgimple/status/1456773006152269826

Campbell is survived by his wife, Pamela, five children, and three grandchildren. His credits as camera assistant and operator include Superboy, Psycho IV: The Beginning, The Waterboy, Mortal Combat: Conquest, Monster, The Punisher, The Sopranos, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Zombieland, and Last Man Standing.

AMC similarly honored Walking Dead cast member Scott Wilson with a post-show tribute aired after the Season 9 premiere in 2018. The network also dedicated a Season 7 episode to the memory of property master James Heltibridle and remembered stunt performer John Bernecker with a dedication aired as part of Season 8 episode “Mercy.”

“No Other Way” premieres tonight at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.