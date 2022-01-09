The Walking Dead is returning to the beginning before the end. Starting on January 23, AMC Networks will air The Walking Dead: Origins on Sundays leading up to Part 2 of the Final Season on February 20. The four-part series of specials, which streamed exclusively for AMC+ subscribers last summer, revisits the stories of major TWD characters as presented and narrated by the cast member who plays them. Episodes recap the “epic story” of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), the “formidable nature” of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the “enigma” that is Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the “evolution” of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

The specials come to AMC starting with The Walking Dead: Origins – Daryl’s Story on Sunday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET. In that same timeslot: Maggie’s Story on January 30, Negan’s Story on February 6, and Carol’s Story on February 13. The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 kicks off a week later, returning with the next eight episodes of the three-part Final Season on February 20.

All episodes of The Walking Dead: Origins are available to stream on-demand now on AMC+, where the limited series first aired in the weeks before the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In Season 11B, Maggie’s group goes to war with Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers at Meridian as the Alexandrians back home face life-or-death decisions on the road to the Commonwealth.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s an epic start with really big, cool things going on, but also a lot of emotional stuff. So 11B is going to have a pretty different vibe from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming Part 2. “We tend to kind of switch up some variables in every block. We’ll start to open up our world a little bit more and meet some more people and see what’s going on for everybody. And there’s going to be a really fun thriller vibe to the B block that we’ve been enjoying writing.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead returns with the first of eight new episodes Sunday, February 20 on AMC.