The Walking Dead Spoilers Recap: “New Haunts”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s “New Haunts” episode of The Walking Dead. The Alexandrians arrive at the Commonwealth and explore “New Haunts” in Season 11, Episode 10. After surviving a violent storm and an even more violent war with the Reapers, Alexandria assimilates into life at the advanced community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Commonwealth Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) personally invited the relocating refugees when pulling strings for Eugene (Josh McDermitt), but not everyone accepted the offer: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and a small group chose to return and rebuild Hilltop away from Commonwealth control.

NEW HAUNTS

Daryl (Norman Reedus) escorts Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ Grimes (Antony Azor) through a dark, walker-filled corridor. They step out of a haunted maze and into a Commonwealth carnival. There’s games, costumes, festivities for the whole family — Happy Halloween!

Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) are zookeepers for a petting zoo. Carol (Melissa McBride) serves up baked goods from Elodie’s Treats.

It’s DAY 30 IN THE COMMONWEALTH.

Judith meets Mei (Chiara Misawa), a friend who heard the new arrivals lived out in “the wastelands killing rotters.”

Carol talks to Daryl.

“It takes a minute to get used to all this.”

“This place was up and running long before we ever got here,” says Carol. “Maybe we don’t have to do anything to make it work.”

“Nah,” Daryl grunts. “There’s always something you gotta do to make it work.”

The crowd erupts in applause as Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) appears. She hands lottery tickets to a young costume contest winner, working the crowd.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is back on the beat: she’s a reporter for The Commonwealth Tribune. Kelly (Angel Theory) translates.

Kelly signs for Connie, “It’s nice to be reporting again, but Commonwealth news isn’t exactly… hard-hitting.”

“Have you met Pamela yet?”

Connie interviewed her once before the world fell. Kelly adds, “You also got her uncle kicked out of Congress, so…”

Says Carol, “That was you?”

Bashfully, Connie smiles and shrugs. No big deal.

They have a lot to do before the masquerade ball.

Daryl looks back as Connie walks off. Carol notices. “You should ask her to dance.”

Naw. He’s got to get to work.

At the petting zoo, Jerry and Ezekiel are all smiles. Carol notices Ezekiel wince in pain. Thyroid cancer.

Rosita (Christian Serratos) hands off baby Coco to Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) as she heads to the late shift. He’s on Bible Study duties.

EQUALITY FOR ALL

Rosita lives next door to Daryl in tenement housing.

“Can’t wait until Basic is over and we get new apartments. Worrying about money again is so weird,” Rosita admits. Says Daryl, “It’s not forever.”

They walk past a graffiti sign: “= EQUALITY.”

Jerry’s son, Ezra (Micah King), hands over Shiva’s leash. Ezekiel recalls how Jerry saved it from Hilltop when it burned because he knew how precious it was to Ezekiel. But something is more precious: family.

Ezekiel entrusts Ezra with the chain on two conditions: it makes the boy as happy as it made him, and he honor Shiva’s memory and think of her when he plays with it.

Carol approaches Ezekiel and asks about his doctor appointment. “Fine,” he says. “No changes.”

She hasn’t heard from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) or Lydia (Cassady McClincy) back at Hilltop.

At the hospital, Carol clumsily bumps into a janitor and swipes his keys. Inside the records office, she snoops through Ezekiel’s file. She’s caught by Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale), back working as a thoracic surgeon.

She knows he needs surgery and knows he’s in line. “How long before you get to #147?”

“Too long,” Tomi says. “Patients aren’t aware of their place in line, so if you could do me a favor and keep that to yourself…”

She wipes tears from her eyes. “Does Ezekiel know how bad his chances are?”

“He knows the odds aren’t good. But he doesn’t know there’s likely no chance he’ll get the surgery unless by some miracle he moves up in line. I’m sorry. I wish I could do more.”

EARNING THEIR STRIPES

At the Kill House, General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) tasks Commonwealth military recruits with a walker-culling exercise. He’s looking for speed and teamwork. Two teams of pairs will start the course simultaneously. One team in the house on the left, one on the right. There’s one weapon, a knife, per team that must be shared. Their objective: get through the house and all the rotters inside, take out the walker marked in red. First team to do so is one step closer to earning their stripes. Their mission: work as a unit.

Dixon is partnered with Daniels (Michael Hanson). Daryl asks to pair off with Rosita — they make a good team. Mercer sternly rejects the ask: “Did I ask for your opinion?”

Daryl and Rosita are experts at taking out walkers, but Daryl fails to work as a team with Daniels. Mercer wanted speed and teamwork. Espinosa and Green (Braian Rivera Jimenez) pass. Mercer says Dixon is with him.

Judith’s friend buys her a record. Princess (Paola Lazaro) works at the record shop. Judith keeps the receipt as a reminder of a good day.

Carol overhears Max (Margot Bingham), executive secretary for Ms. Milton, reject wine from Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). It’s not good enough for the Governor.

Carol tries to pull favor by tracking down wine. At a fine wine store, she finds an old order receipt — from pre-apocalypse 2010 — leading her to a wine cellar.

HOME WORK

Outside the Commonwealth, Rosita joins Daryl and Mercer — and the snobby Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) — to train Milton to protect himself. “Advanced military training.”

The spoiled Sebastian plays around with the weapons, trash talking all the way. He orders Mercer to release the rotters from a storage container.

Sebastian struggles to kill a walker. Daryl shoots it dead with his bow.

Sebastian is furious. Nose in the air, he scoffs, “Are you serious? This is the future soldier of the Commonwealth?”

Sebastian doesn’t notice his mother, guarded by an escort on a hunting trip, looking on. Mother Milton’s face is contorted in repulsion. Mercer takes Daryl aside. He shouldn’t have intervened.

“Did I fail another ‘team-building exercise?’”

“You’re used to handling things on your own, I get that. That’s not how it works around here,” Mercer says, firm but fair. “Sometimes we have to set each other up to win.”

“What does that have to do with that little prick’s ego?”

“This place, it’s as good as anything I’ve seen. It’ll give you a decent life if you can cut it. And I want you to succeed. Now get out of your own damn way.”

At Daryl’s apartment, Judith and RJ do homework. Loud music from next door rocks the walls. Judith asks Uncle Daryl for an allowance. Daryl asks if they can wait a while until his job starts up.

“So we can stay?”

“You want to stay? I mean, even after Alexandria’s all cleaned up?”

“I do,” says RJ.

“It’s nice. I think as long as my mom knows where to find us,” Judith says of Michonne (Danai Gurira), “I want to stay.”

A BIG ASK

Hornsby tests wines. No good. Carol brings him a crate of Chateau Du Devoument. Intriguing! “How did you know?”

“My mother always taught me to be observant,” Carol answers, playing the role of wholesome homemaker.

“So you found a way to get outside the walls. What do you want from me?”

Carol has a friend waiting for surgery — she needs him to get him to the front of the line.

“That’s a big ask. Difficult stuff,” says Hornsby.

“Not for you.”

“First things first, I need to make sure this wine goes over well.”

At the masquerade ball, opulence everywhere. You wouldn’t know it’s the zombie apocalypse. Magna (Nadia Hilker) works as a waiter. A coworker muses about her kids not knowing what mango is. Magna says maybe they will someday.

“My kids?” the waiter laughs. “Not anytime soon.”

Magna offers wine to ex-girlfriend Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and her brother, Tomi. He looks the part of fanciful partygoer, but he’s uncomfortable. He liked being on the other side of high society. “This is your world,” he tells Yumiko. “Not mine.”

Daryl and Rosita are plainly dressed guards outside the door. A dapper Hornsby arrives to applause — except it’s for Commonwealth hero Mercer. The sharp-dressed general invites Princess in as his date, social class be damned.

Hornsby asks Milton about the wine. “It’s fine.” Just fine? His smile fades. The Governor orders him to get a meeting on the books about this Alexandria thing. “I have questions.”

Connie interviews Milton. Kelly serves as translator. Speaking on the record, Milton says of the grandeur, “Traditions provide comfort and structure in uncertain times, so yes, we treasure our holidays here. But Halloween is extra special. You may remember from my father’s time in the White House that it was his favorite. He always loved a good masquerade ball.”

Kelly translates a hard-hitting question. “What would your father say about the class divide on display here?”

Milton, a pro at this, answers: “We appreciate and celebrate every single person who contributes to our vibrant community.”

THE WAY IT WAS

A waiter tries to approach the Governor. It’s ex-trooper Tyler Davis (Cameron Roberts). He’s brushed off.

Princess recognizes him — she kicked his ass in the train car back in “Splinter.”

On stage, Hornsby introduces esteemed leader Pamela Milton.

The Governor unveils a newly commissioned painting of her father.

“Thanks to my father’s sacrifices, we are all here,” Governor Milton says. “Brick by brick and block by block, we’re putting the world back together the way it was. My father would be so proud to see what the Commonwealth is today. How much this place protects and cares for all its citizens.”

A voice from the crowd shouts out.

“BULLSHIT! This is bullshit! Does anyone here really believe the Commonwealth cares for all its citizens? Do you know who I am?” Making the ruckus is Davis. He grabs the nearest hostage, holding a knife to Max’s throat. “I just want to talk! I would have died for this place! What’s my name?!”

His name is Tyler Davis. The Governor doesn’t know him. “I was a trooper. I tried and I tried to reach you. One mistake, and I lost everything! I came here to talk to you, to make you listen.”

“This is what you care about… fancy parties and paintings,” Davis growls, slashing the painting. “Not people like me. We’re nothing to you. Disposable.”

The Governor tries to talk him down.

He shoves Max and takes off. Daryl chases after him. Sebastian screams at Mercer, ordering him to give chase.

Daryl is in pursuit. Ex-trooper Davis runs into the haunted maze.

A caged animal with a knife, a desperate Davis is cornered by Daryl. He doesn’t want to hurt him.

Davis tearfully apologizes. He just wanted to talk. To get the Governor to understand. Davis moves the knife to his throat. “I screwed up protocols with a prisoner. I got beat up. Lost my apartment, my spending card. I have no way to help my sister or her kids.”

Daryl talks him down, urging him not to take himself away from his family. Tyler sobs and hands over the knife. Daryl arrests him.

Sebastian is there. Smugly remarks on Daryl catching the bastard. “Nah. Nah, you caught him.” Daryl hands the prisoner over. “Go ahead. Take him to your mom.”

RESIST THE COMMONWEALTH

A pompous Sebastian perp walks Davis into the ball to a hero’s applause and a “well done” from mommy.

Davis is taken away, but he doesn’t go quietly. “There are thousands more like me! Resist the Commonwealth! Visibility for workers! Equality for all!”

Left alone, the Governor asks Hornsby: “Are there thousands more?”

“No.”

She orders Hornsby to “make sure.”

Rosita and Daryl look to each other.



Outside, Carol asks Hornsby how the wine went over. It was a good first step. Carol is ready. “What’s next?”

He’s glad she asked.

Mercer orders Rosita to question if her friend on the wait staff, Magna, knows anything. Magna believes there are others like Davis, but she doesn’t know how he infiltrated the party.

Ezekiel knocks on Carol’s apartment door. The former king and queen of the Kingdom share a bottle of vintage wine, winding down with warm flirting.

“He would have loved it,” Ezekiel says of the carnival. Henry (Matt Lintz). Their son.

He brings a gift: a chest marked “HENRY.”

“I know it was too painful before, but this belongs to you.”

Carol doesn’t let him give away yet another possession. “You should keep it.”

“No, no, no. I want you to have it. This place can be a fresh start. If you want it to be.” Ezekiel says he’s still finding reasons to smile.

Carol cozies up to Ezekiel.

EAT THE RICH

DAY 33 IN THE COMMONWEALTH.

Daryl is clad in white trooper armor. Judith wears a dress. They stand together in front of a mirror, almost unrecognizable.

“You look official,” a smiley Judith says.

Daryl doesn’t feel official.

He gifts his Little Ass-Kicker a record player. Judith excitedly plays her Motorhead album.

“Eat the Rich” by Motorhead plays as Commonwealth soldiers raid Davis’ apartment. Inside a closet, Rosita finds a false wall and pushes it open. A hidden room is covered in a manifesto.

EQUALITY. RESIST.

Resistance propaganda covers the room. VISIBILITY FOR WORKERS. Rosita stands at the epicenter of a movement.

“Come on baby, eat the rich. Put the bite on the son of a bitch. Don’t mess up, don’t you give me no switch. Come on baby, and eat the rich. Come on baby, and eat the rich…”



End of episode.

