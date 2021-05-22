The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Announced

✖

The complete first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD next month with all-new special features, including a Making of Season 1. The ten-episode first season makes its home media debut on June 15 as a three-disc set from RLJ Entertainment (AMC's NOS4A2 and Gangs of London) and includes the bonus features "A Look at the Series," going behind-the-scenes of the Walking Dead spin-off co-created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete, and "Meet the Characters," introducing sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston).

RLJE Films will release The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 on DVD (SRP $34.97) and Blu-ray (SRP $39.98) on June 15. Both sets are now available for pre-order on Amazon, priced at $19.99 (DVD) and $23.99 (Blu-ray).

ComicBook.com's early review of the franchise-expanding Walking Dead spin-off calls World Beyond a "brave and different direction for the Walking Dead Universe" that is "grander in scope, though deeply intimate in terms of character."

Along with the Bennett sisters, who set off with the other "Endlings" on a cross-country trek to save their scientist father (Joe Holt) from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military, World Beyond introduces TWD Universe newcomers Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Percy (Ted Sutherland), his Uncle Tony (Scott Adsit), Will (Jelani Alladin), and CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond).

Now a decade into the apocalypse, sisters Hope (Mansour) and Iris Bennett (Royale) have grown up inside the walls of one of the few remaining first-world communities. Their home, the Campus Colony, is a satellite settlement with a population of just under ten-thousand, located a hundred miles outside surviving city of Omaha, Nebraska. The sisters' scientist father conducts research over one-thousand miles away in a research facility run by the Civic Republic, an ally of Omaha, but one that does not reveal its location to outsiders. When the sisters receive a message that their father might be in a danger, they defy their own community's rules and enlist their friends Elton (Cantu) and Silas (Cumpston) to embark on a cross-country quest to save him. Leaving their sheltered upbringing behind, these teenagers learn how to fight threats both living and dead as they travel through a beautiful but decaying and dangerous world.

Part one of the two-season limited event series aired between October 4 and November 29, 2020. The second and final season of World Beyond is now in production and premieres later this year on AMC.