The Walking Dead World Beyond Releases Future Trailer

On Tuesday, AMC released a new trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the two-season limited event series created by Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete. The trailer introduces the "Endlings" — Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — who leave behind their home on a cross-country quest, journeying through the world a decade after the outbreak of a zombie virus destroyed society as it was. The young heroes face new dangers, living and undead, in this series that explores a new corner of the Walking Dead Universe.

"The thing I'll say about this show that is so exciting is its brand new characters, obviously. We've never seen characters like this before," World Beyond showrunner and Walking Dead alum Negrete told ComicBook.com. "And it's a young perspective, it's a fresh perspective. But people can also just jump right on because we're starting a fresh story. But at the same time, we're building on things that the other shows have done before."

That includes the Civic Republic Military, or CRM, the three-circle symbol organization that appears in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. A high-ranking member of this clandestine group is Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), who some believe knows the truth about what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he disappeared from The Walking Dead.

"We're introducing a new world that involves this mythology, that involves these people that are known by this symbol that has three rings on it," Negrete said. "We saw Rick leave The Walking Dead season nine in a helicopter that had this symbol on it. And we're gonna be seeing a lot more of these helicopters. So it's tied in this part of this bigger world that we've seen on all the shows, but at the same time, it's fresh, it's different and it stands on its own."

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer and Kong: Skull Island) directs the series premiere airing October 4 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, immediately following The Walking Dead Season 10 finale. "It's like Jordan's got this big personality and this great energy and he's just like this whirlwind," Negrete said. "But we've got like a great assortment of directors coming up on Michael Cudlitz. I definitely wanna give a shout out too. He's amazing, he's such a good, good person. And he's the full package. Magnus Martens directed a couple of episodes for us. He did our finale, which is a big episode for us."

New episodes of World Beyond will air back-to-back with episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 starting October 11.