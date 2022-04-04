Jeffrey Dean Morgan Marks Last Day on The Walking Dead

Here’s Negan one last time on the set of The Walking Dead. After five full seasons as the bat-swinging bad guy who made his entrance bashing in the brains of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun), Jeffrey Dean Morgan has filmed his last scenes as Negan in the eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama. (Spoiler alert: Negan lives on in Isle of the Dead, the spinoff Morgan will co-lead with Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.) Days after series wrap on March 30, Morgan marked his last day on set of The Walking Dead with a photo — and a “thank you.”

“My last day. Thanks to everyone. No words beyond that… it’s just going to take a bit to process it all,” Morgan wrote on Instagram Monday with a photo of Negan clutching his Whisperer mask. “What a ride it’s been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch [TWD?] Thank you probably doesn’t cover it, but it’s all I got. Xxxjd&negan.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead air later this year on AMC. After a break, Morgan and Cohan will move on to spinoff Isle of the Dead, which we hear will begin filming this summer.

“Now that we’ve announced that there’s going to be a spinoff, I guess we don’t need to die,” Morgan said recently on The Rich Eisen Show of the spinoff officially greenlit by AMC in March. “Spoiler alert, folks. Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

Morgan previously revealed the six-episode first season of the spinoff will shoot in Manhattan, close to Morgan’s home in New York State. All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead were filmed in and around Senoia, Georgia.

In Isle of the Dead, Maggie and Negan travel together into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The Maggie and Negan spinoff from executive producer Scott Gimple and showrunner Eli Jorné is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+. After the mid-season finale “Acts of God,” airing April 10 on AMC, The Walking Dead‘s Final Season returns with new episodes later in 2022.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.