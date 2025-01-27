The White Lotus Season 3 Takes the Fan-Favorite HBO Series to Thailand

The White Lotus Season 3 trailer is here, promising the most ominous visit to the resort yet. The anthology series is switching up its cast and characters once again, with only Natasha Rothwell returning to reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey. New stars include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Jason Isaacs, among others. The new season will take eight episodes to explore the lives of guests and employees at an exclusive resort in Thailand over the course of a week. The season premieres on Sunday, February 16th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max as well.

The White Lotus is an eerie series about a fictional resort chain and the people who populate it. The first season was set in Hawaii and the second in Sicily, while the third will take us to Thailand. There is a lot to showcase the setting in the trailer, and it looks like the show won’t shy away from the darker side of the tourism industry there, either.

The White Lotus was originally intended as a limited series, but its popularity has resulted in an anthology style with each season starting all the drama and entanglements fresh. This season, we’ll meet both new guests and employees, including Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

This season was ordered in November of 2022, but its production was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. It was filmed in three locations in Thailand between February and August of 2024. When it was renewed, series creator Mike White said that Season 3 would offer a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. He expected this to take the place of the first season’s focus on money and the second season’s focus on sex.

The show has been a critical darling from the beginning, with 20 Emmy nominations for Season 1 and 23 for Season 2. Expectations are high for Season 3 to deliver the same kind of success. By the looks of the trailer and the A-list cast, it should have no problem living up to the hype. The White Lotus returns on Sunday, February 16th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.