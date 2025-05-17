WB Exec Teases More Cartoon Network Reboots In the Works

The future of Cartoon Network has been in question ever since it was brought under Warner Bros. Animation, but one of the executives at Warner Bros. teased that more reboots of Cartoon Network’s classic IPs may be in the works as they are the “easiest” projects to cross multi-generational audiences. Cartoon Network has gone through some major changes as a brand ever since it was brought under Warner Bros. Animation as not only did the original Cartoon Network Studios building close its doors, but even Cartoon Network’s website had shut down not long ago (as it now directs to the HBO Max streaming service).

But even with all of these changes with Warner Bros. Discovery, Cartoon Network as a brand has been continuing strong with new revivals and reboots for many of its older television shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Regular Show, Adventure Time and more. As one Warner Bros. executive pointed out in a recent report with Bloomberg, Cartoon Network’s classic IPs are likely going to be rebooted as they just make good business sense for what Warner Bros. Animation as a whole is trying to accomplish with its animated shows.

Cartoon Network

More Cartoon Network Reboots in the Works

Warner Bros. executive Vanessa Brookman noted to Bloomberg that the company is still looking ahead to making original projects for Cartoon Network (such as a currently airing series like Iyanu), but reboots of its older projects “make good business sense.” Not only are these reboots easier to market to global audiences of all ages as adults are more likely to show these reboots to their kids, but it all works towards building the kind of multi-generational appeal that Cartoon Network as a whole is looking for. As Brookman noted about the idea, “The easiest way for me to do that now is to do it with our really beloved IP.”

This makes a lot of sense when looking at some of the new projects in the works coming in the near future. The biggest example also comes with a special panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cartoon Network Studios too at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this June. Dubbed Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios, this special panel will feature creators like Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake) celebrating the network’s past and future.

Cartoon Network

What Cartoon Network Reboots Are Coming Next?

This shift also explains why Cartoon Network revivals have been such a big hit with Warner Bros. Animation as a whole. Not only is there a new Adventure Time movie and spinoff project in the works, but Regular Show also has a new revival project now in development as well. These also include new takes on The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and The Amazing World of Gumball at various stages of their upcoming releases too.

Other creators are down for their own potential revivals or reboots too as Chowder creator C.H. Greenblatt even told ComicBook earlier this year that there were already pitches for it, “I would definitely be up for it. There’s been some pitches at Warner for it. I think it really comes down to timing and budgets, but I would be open. I wouldn’t say no.” Even Class of 3000 creator Andre 3000 shared interest in bringing it back as well, “We’re hoping to do something new with it, in some type of way.”

HT – Bloomberg