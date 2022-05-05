This Is Us Wraps Filming on Series Finale

✖

It's officially the end of an era for This Is Us. The beloved NBC series has officially wrapped filming on its final episode, according to a new post from series star Mandy Moore. Moore's post included a photo of herself hugging fellow star Milo Ventimiglia on set, with members of the cast and crew standing in the background. According to Moore, the photo was taken by their co-star, Sterling K. Brown. The series finale for This Is Us is expected to air on the network on Tuesday, May 24th.

"Finishing the way we started," Moore's post reads. "@miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side. I haven't begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I'm sure it will take me time. I'm still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion... but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!!"

This Is Us follows the heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triples, their struggles, and their parents. The show also stars Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. In the time since the final season was announced, fans have wondered if the show could end up getting a movie spinoff of some kind.

"I say no to nothing," series creator Dan Fogelman explained earlier this year. "If we can figure out a movie and can get together with [the cast] again in a few years, I'd love to. I don't know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale....It's not because we don't have any more story to tell, it's because we exactly planned it to go this way. We're on a five-year path and to suddenly pivot and add more because we don't want it to end wouldn't be quite responsible for the show and what we have planned and it would start becoming something else."

"I don't know what that [movie] would be," Fogelman added. "By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so I'm not sure it's like if you're doing the movie of like what would have happened if Jack survived the fire or something."

