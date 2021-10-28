Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Clip Sees Thomas Spook Percy (Exclusive)

The new animated television series Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go is set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, October 29th. Produced by Mattel Television in partnership with Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana Studio, the series reimagines the classic Thomas & Friends franchise for new audiences with new characters and more. Ahead of the Netflix debut, ComicBook.com was exclusively provided with a timely clip where Thomas scares Percy.

In the clip, which you can check out above, Thomas tries to play “secret agents” with Percy, but only ends up scaring the train before then confusing him. Nevertheless, Thomas persists in trying to get Percy to play along. Notably, the core characters in Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, including Thomas and Percy, are now kids in the show and voiced by kids as well.

“This new creative direction for the classic Thomas & Friends franchise is crafted to appeal to contemporary audiences, yet still maintain the beloved characters’ core ethos: the value of friendship,” said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television, as part of the announcement that it would hit Netflix tomorrow. “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go features stories that are both timeless and timely, with themes that will resonate with children, parents and caregivers alike.”

As noted above, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go is set to debut on Netflix tomorrow, October 29th. The show previously premiered on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network in September with new episodes airing Mondays.

