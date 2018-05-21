‘ThunderCats Roar’ Director Speaks Out Against Haters

Cartoon Network’s new ThunderCats Roar animated series is certainly sparking big reactions, and the director of the project is addressing some of that negativity head-on.

The new animated series won’t hit Cartoon Network until next year, but ThunderCats Roar director Jeremy Polgar isn’t wasting any time coming to the series’ defense. He shared an article on the new show with the caption “Yo! I’m directing on @victorgogogo s Thundercats series! Hate all you want but this show rocks! #thundercats #animation #sakuga”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reactions have been pretty polarizing, to say the least, but positive or negative, this is the most fans have been talking about the franchise in some time, so that’s not really a bad thing right?

The franchise kicked off in the original ThunderCats series that ran from 1985 to 1989. With a more traditional art style, fans flocked to the story of Lion-O’s fight to defend Thundera from the likes of Mumm-Ra and his cronies, enlisting the help of allies like Panthro, Cheetara, Tygra, WilyKit, WilyKat, and of course Snarf.

The show spawned numerous toys, comic books, and even a second animated series in 2011, which was a more modern and adult take on the series compared to ThunderCats Roar. That series, simply titled ThunderCats, was planned to run 52 episodes but ended up canceled after only one season. While it was cancelled early, the show still has plenty of dedicated fans.

You can find the official description of the new series below.

“Staying true to the premise of the original series, Lion-O and the ThunderCats — Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit — barely escape the sudden destruction of their home world, Thundera, only to crash land on the mysterious and exotic planet of Third Earth. Lion-O, the newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, attempts to lead the team as they make this planet their new home. A bizarre host of creatures and villains stand in their way, including the evil Mumm-Ra, Third Earth’s wicked ruler who will let nothing, including the ThunderCats, stop his tyrannical reign over the planet.”

ThunderCats Roar stars Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Lion-O and Wilykat, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Cheetara and Wilykit, Patrick Seitz (Justice League Action) as Tygra and Mumm-Ra, and Chris Jai Alex (Star Wars: Battlefront II) as Panthro.

ThunderCats Roar will hit Cartoon Network in 2019.