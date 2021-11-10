Carole Baskin Says Tiger King Downplayed “Real Evidence” Against Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin says that Tiger King actually downplayed “real evidence” that Joe Exotic deserved to be in jail. The reality star talked to the Associated Press about the show and how the producers handled the entire situation. It’s no secret that Tiger King, while not coddling Exotic, revolved around him. By affixing the point of view to his operation, Baskin became a default villain for a lot of viewers. She argues this can’t be helped because of the nature of the show. However, she and her husband Howard have been trying to pursue legal action to be removed from Tiger King 2. However, it doesn’t look likely that Netflix will cave when the dust settles. The tape has already been shot for Season 1 and the streaming giant is arguing that they have a legal claim to the footage. It’s all still developing. But, that won’t stop one of the series’ biggest stars from speaking her mind when it comes to the viral sensation that now sits in prison. Check out what she had to say down below:

“They downplayed so much of the real evidence there and tried to give Joe a megaphone for saying that he was set-up,” she began. “I think that Jeff Lowe belongs in prison too. But, not because he’s the only person. I think there were several of them that were working on it together and I don’t know why more of them aren’t in jail. But, I trust that the wheels of justice will plod along until they are. I can’t say that it frustrated me, because I can see how people had been mislead by the narrative that they would believe that.”

CLAWS OUT: Carole Baskin says "Tiger King" "downplayed so much of the real evidence" against Joe Exotic. pic.twitter.com/uEPXdUAvFs — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Baskin and her husband have been trying to sue Netflix to remove them from Tiger King 2, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen any time soon. Comicbook.com managed to obtain a statement from Howard and Carole.

“Our agreement to participate with Goode and Chaiklin was expressly limited to using our film footage in a single documentary motion picture. Even giving them the benefit of the doubt that TK1 is a legitimate documentary motion picture, that was the extent of our agreement,” Howard wrote.

He continued, “We made it very clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intent to be involved in TK2. When Netflix released its Official Tiger King 2 Trailer last week, we were shocked to see that we were going to be a central theme of the sequel and they were using the film footage again without our permission.”

