Tiger King: Netflix Officially Announces New Episode

The most popular TV show in the world is about to get an extra episode. There have been rumors that Netflix was working on another installment of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, and now the streaming service has confirmed that to be the case. On Thursday afternoon, Netflix announced a new special called The Tiger King and I, an after show about the documentary series that premiered last month. Community star and Tiger King superfan Joel McHale will be hosting the special, which will be released on Saturday, April 12th.

Netflix announced the after show episode with a tweet from the streamer’s official account, containing a video of McHale talking about the show. Dressed in full Joe Exotic attire, including a Netflix “tattoo” across his waist, McHale shows everyone just how big of a Tiger King fan he really is. He also reveals which stars from the Tiger King series will be appearing in the after show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi, I’m Joel McHale,” he says in the video. “There’s a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes. On April 12th, Netflix will release an eighth installment called: The Tiger King and I. It’s an after show hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project: Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham, to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening, and hopefully funny. So watch The Tiger King and I, April 12th on Netflix.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

You may notice that the main two subjects of the series, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, are missing from the list. Joe Exotic is currently in federal prison, while Carole Baskin made it clear that she wants no part of Tiger King going forward.

McHale has really been making waves with viewers on Netflix as of late. In addition to hosting this new Tiger King after show, the actor also stars in the beloved sitcom Community, which has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix since its arrival on April 1st.

Are you looking forward to more Tiger King this weekend? Let us know in the comments!